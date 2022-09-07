The Cinder Track at Robin Hood's Bay.

Cycling experts Raleigh has revealed the top cycling destinations across the UK, with the 21.7-mile route along the Cinder Track topping the chart.

The ranking was based upon distance of the route, the number of pubs and camping sites as as well as air quality.

Raleigh said: “This coastal route takes cyclists through North Yorkshire to two stunning locations on the east coast of England.

"It’s perfect for a staycation, with many camping sites and boasting the highest concentration of pubs for pit stops along the way.

"There is quite a long hill, but with the aid of an e-bike, everyone can participate and take in the rarified air and breath-taking views.”