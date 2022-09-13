Scarborough Town Hall lit in regal purple during national mourning period for The Queen

The Town Hall has been the focus of Scarborough’s tributes to the Queen, holding the town’s books of condolence and providing an area for people to lay floral tributes in memory of Her Majesty in the gardens at the side of the building.The books of condolence, once complete, will be sent to Buckingham Palace for the Royal records.

They were originally available between 7.30am and 7.30pm for people to sign and pay their respects, however, due to public demand, Scarborough Borough Council have made slight alterations to the hours people can access them.

A spokesperson for Scarborough Borough Council said: “To more accurately reflect the flow of visitors visiting the Town Hall in Scarborough in recent days to sign the books of condolence, we have amended the daily opening times to 9am to 7pm.

Scarborough Town Hall will be lit up in regal purple each night for the duration of the period of national mourning for Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

“People who prefer to access a digital version can sign the online book of condolence at www.royal.uk.”

Since the official announcement of the Queen’s death on September 8, the council has been flying the union flag at half-mast above the Town Hall as a formal mark of respect, as with all other civic buildings up and down the country.

On Sunday afternoon, Scarborough and Whitby MP Sir Robert Goodwill, the High Sheriff of North Yorkshire, Venetia Wrigley, and local councillors joined other members of the community at the Town Hall to hear Mayor Eric Broadbent proclaim King Charles III as the new Sovereign.