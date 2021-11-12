Nigel Wood pictured with local workers Debbie Malton, Cerena Butterworth, Kim Rudge, Maria Collis, Vanessa Rowbottom, Lesleley Webb, Libby Wood and Major Steve Noble.

It was launched on Monday November 8, and will run until noon, Friday December 3. The appeal aims to bring presents to each child in Scarborough, and this year warm clothing as well.

Nigel Wood started the toy appeal when he became president of the Rotary Club 10 years ago, and has grown each year to become something amazing.

He said: ”“I wanted to create something that didn’t just last the one year, but to make something robust and add some legs.”

“It’s grown over the years and I’ve engaged a lot of businesses now that make this toy appeal their Christmas project.

“Instead of sending each other cards and buying each other presents, they donate toys to the appeal.

“This is a real community effort, the toys stay in the borough but last year they went as far as Selby.”

In the first year of running, the appeal donated 323 toys to children in Scarborough who needed them. Last year, over 20,000 toys were donated and this year the appeal is hoping to receive even more.

The annual carol and toy service, which takes place on Sunday December 5 at 6pm at The Salvation Army Citadel on Alma Parade, also offers an opportunity for members of the public to donate toys.