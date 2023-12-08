A Scarborough couple are celebrating 40 years of trading at their model shop in Scarborough.

Geoff and Janet Jefferson purchased the the six storey property on Eastborough in November 1983, with the idea of creating a deli/sandwich bar.

However, Mr Jefferson, who came from a railway family and had a model railway himself, used the help of his mother-in-law to convert his wife to the idea of creating a model shop.

Mrs Jefferson said: ‘We officially opened The Train Shop in December 1983 and have never looked back.

"Geoff was a precision engineer and this, together with his knowledge of railways and regions throughout the country, stood him in good stead to help and advise customers on how to set up their model railway plans, ranging from small layouts to whole rooms.

"I remember we had one customer who had a conservatory specially built to accommodate a railway and Geoff, as he did with many customers, helped him design the plans for the layout. Geoff, up to a few years ago, also did repairs.”

The shop was a true family business, with Mrs Jefferson’s mother often travelling from York to help. The couple’s son, Nigel, also played a large part in the success of the model shop.

Even the family pet was involved, Mrs Jefferson said: “We had a black cat called Roberta (named after the one of the Railway Children) who used to sit in the window displays, which could take up to five hours to create, she certainly was an added attraction.”

The Train Shop specialises in model railways and accessories, Scalextric and diecast and is an accredited Hornby Collector and Scalextric Race Centre.

Mrs Jefferson remembers Hornby bringing their Scalextric Roadshow to the West Pier in Scarborough to complement their shop.

The couple also got special permission from the then GNER Railways to paint the shop in their livery of blue and red.

Mr and Mrs Jefferson said: “We have made many friends throughout the years and we sincerely thank all our thousands of customers, some now in their second and third generations, both locally and across the United Kingdom, and indeed the world, who have supported us and helped us achieve this milestone.