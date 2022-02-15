Scarborough-trained presenter and DJ Ryan Swain nominated for Yorkshire Choice Awards in recognition of his charity work for NHS and mental health awareness

Yorkshire presenter and DJ Ryan Swain has been nominated for Inspirational Individual Of The Year

The 31-year-old presenter and DJ is in line for the Inspirational Individual Of The Year award.

Through live streams, gameshows and DJ sets Ryan has raised more than £25,000 for various NHS charities during the coronavirus pandemic.

He has most recently been leading two global campaigns in his community one called Rescue The Ramp to save an iconic half-pipe ramp at his local skatepark which he managed to get world-famous skateboarder Tony Hawk to support and gained of £15,000 in sponsorship for the ramp.

Ryan has also supported ADHD & Me which is a motivational and educational talk and touring show aimed at all age groups but mainly young people, encouraging them to speak out about their mental health disorders.

Ryan has been doing motivational talks selflessly in schools, colleges, universities, community groups and theatres across the country. He has also been delivering them virtually to sold-out audiences across the world and is continuing to do so.

Ryan's content around mental health and wellbeing, the laws of attraction and ADHD have been viewed millions of times across social media and help people on a daily basis.

Ryan said: "I'm truly humbled and overwhelmed. When I found I'd be nominated for this award I cried. I don't do what I do for gratification. I do it because I genuinely get a kick out of helping people and making a positive difference to people's lives.