Scarborough-trained presenter and DJ Ryan Swain nominated for Yorkshire Choice Awards in recognition of his charity work for NHS and mental health awareness
Malton-born Ryan Swain, who studied at Scarborough TEC, has beennominated in this year's Yorkshire Choice Awards which will take place at Elland Road in Leeds in May.
The 31-year-old presenter and DJ is in line for the Inspirational Individual Of The Year award.
Through live streams, gameshows and DJ sets Ryan has raised more than £25,000 for various NHS charities during the coronavirus pandemic.
He has most recently been leading two global campaigns in his community one called Rescue The Ramp to save an iconic half-pipe ramp at his local skatepark which he managed to get world-famous skateboarder Tony Hawk to support and gained of £15,000 in sponsorship for the ramp.
Ryan has also supported ADHD & Me which is a motivational and educational talk and touring show aimed at all age groups but mainly young people, encouraging them to speak out about their mental health disorders.
Ryan has been doing motivational talks selflessly in schools, colleges, universities, community groups and theatres across the country. He has also been delivering them virtually to sold-out audiences across the world and is continuing to do so.
Ryan's content around mental health and wellbeing, the laws of attraction and ADHD have been viewed millions of times across social media and help people on a daily basis.
Ryan said: "I'm truly humbled and overwhelmed. When I found I'd be nominated for this award I cried. I don't do what I do for gratification. I do it because I genuinely get a kick out of helping people and making a positive difference to people's lives.
"Celebrity and the entertainment culture can often get a bad name and can be perceived to be conceited and selfish but if I can use my name to make an actual difference whether it be through fundraising, spending time with people or volunteering to help then it's an absolute no brainer. If I was to win it I'd dedicate it to my twin daughters Ivy and Isla."