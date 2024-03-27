Scarborough training college hair and beauty apprentices through to national finals
Three apprentices now go through to the National Finals for hairdressing skills in the UK:
Josie Cameron from Bang! Hair, York won silver medal for Fantasy Hair
Rebecca Lee from Headrow, Bridlington won bronze medal for Fantasy Hair
Demi Barron from Poppy's Collective, Scarborough won 4th place for Blow dry
Competitors Jessie West, Megan North, Max Colbourne from Dreams in Hunmanby, Demi Barron from Poppy's and Faith Inglis from The Fringe in Whitby all represented The Academy at the North East Regional Competitions.
Beauty Therapy students Emily Brown and Evie Jordan from Scarborough created a 1960s total look, Jess Hartley and Renee Buckley from Whitby created a bridal look, while Kacy Taras from Crown Hotel and Spa, Scarborough created a 1960s total look.
Barbering apprentices Karbin Mahmoud and Mirko Faraji competed in the gents cut and blow dry competition.
Claire Welburn, who organised the competition entries, said: “All students have worked very hard to be here today, thanks to all our spa and salon owners for choosing The Academy and we look forward to the national finals in Blackpool in May.”
