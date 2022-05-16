Scarborough travel advisor Andy Grayson thanks business and individuals who have helped raise hundreds of pounds for Ukraine appeal

Andrew, who lives in the town and offers independent travel advice and support, would like to say a big ‘thank you’ to everyone who attended and donated

Andrew, of Not Just Travel, Scarborough, hosted a general quiz night at the Jam Jar Café, Victoria Road in Scarborough, earlier this month.

Andrew said: “The event has raised an incredible £650 so far for the Red Cross Ukraine Crisis Appeal, which is amazing.

“We had a brilliant night with lots of positive feedback about the event. In fact, it went so well, many guests asked when the next event would be held.”

Andrew, who lives in the town and offers independent travel advice and support, would like to say a big ‘thank you’ to everyone who attended and donated. He would also like express his gratitude to the many businesses who provided prizes for the event’s raffle.

Andrew said: “Not Just Travel helped with the costs of the event and donated towards the Red Cross Appeal. In addition, lots of local businesses also helped out.”

The businesses included:

M. Wasley Chapman & Co Chartered Accountants, Westborough

Party Kings, St Thomas Street

Not Just Travel’s Andrew Grayson

Tough Love Tattoos, Prospect Road

Phillip Anthony Photography, Shiptonthorpe, York

Cake Ella

Poppy’s Salon

The Jam Jar

Sunset Wines

Andrew said: “I have worked with Not Just Travel for nearly four years and I really enjoy my career.

“However, seeing the plight of the people of the Ukraine really struck a chord with me and this event has raised a great sum which hopefully will help those in need.”