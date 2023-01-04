Scarborough Travelodge Hotel staff discover 'Will you marry me?' proposal in beach stones left behind by guest

The UK’s first budget hotel chain, Travelodge, has revealed some of the interesting items left behind in its 582 hotels, including its 35 hotels in Yorkshire, over the last 12 months.

This year, Travelodge team members had some slightly more obscure items being forgotten by guests last year, such as a 3ft white ceramic horse which a customer had bought in South Africa as a gift for her mother and accidentally left behind at Middlesbrough Travelodge.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Another guest, who had a love of Punch & Judy shows as a child. had bought two original puppets but forgot to take them with him on departure after his overnight stay at the Pontefract Ferrybridge A1/M62 Travelodge.

Scarborough Travelodge, where a marriage proposal spelt out in stones was left behind. picture: Richard Ponter.

Shakila Ahmed, Travelodge Spokeswoman said: “We do get a range of interesting items left behind.

“Interestingly the 2022 lost and found audit also revealed that we are a nation striving for a healthy lifestyle as we have seen a significant rise in smart watches being left behind in our Travelodge hotels during the last 12 months.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“When it comes to why so many of our customers forget their treasured items, it’s basically due to us all being time poor, juggling multiple tasks and being in a hurry to get from A to B. In the rush, valuable possessions are easily forgotten.”