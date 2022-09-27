The u3a open day

Scarborough u3a offers a variety of activities for retired and semi-retired people including biking or walking, exercises like yoga or line dancing, crafts including art, stained glass, patchwork and knitting, or discussion groups covering all sorts of topics.

For the musically minded there is a choir and there are plans to start a recorder group later in the year.

Sue Whelan, Chair of Scarborough U3A, said: “We are a large group of who have wide ranging interests so we run groups to match.

The mayor finds out aboutthe activities on offer

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We were delighted to show the Mayor around and show him the wide variety of interest groups that we run.

"We were also able to chat to members of the public and tell them a bit more about our organisation.”

Anyone interested in joining can find more information on the website at www.scarboroughu3a.co.uk