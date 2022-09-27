News you can trust since 1882
Scarborough u3a host successful open day at Scarborough Market Hall

Scarborough u3a held its annual open day in Scarborough Market Hall on Wednesday September 21.

By Louise Perrin
Tuesday, 27th September 2022, 11:29 am
Updated Tuesday, 27th September 2022, 11:30 am
The u3a open day
Scarborough u3a offers a variety of activities for retired and semi-retired people including biking or walking, exercises like yoga or line dancing, crafts including art, stained glass, patchwork and knitting, or discussion groups covering all sorts of topics.

For the musically minded there is a choir and there are plans to start a recorder group later in the year.

Sue Whelan, Chair of Scarborough U3A, said: “We are a large group of who have wide ranging interests so we run groups to match.

The mayor finds out aboutthe activities on offer

"We were delighted to show the Mayor around and show him the wide variety of interest groups that we run.

"We were also able to chat to members of the public and tell them a bit more about our organisation.”

Anyone interested in joining can find more information on the website at www.scarboroughu3a.co.uk

Sue Whelan with Mayor Eric Broadbent
ScarboroughMayor