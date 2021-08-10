George Brown with his results outside the UTC

Over 36% of UTC students achieved one or more A* grade, with 72% achieving two or more A grades.

More than half (54%) have achieved four A levels and all students (100%) gained A*-C grades.

First to arrive at the college was George Brown who gained A* in Maths, A* in Physics and Double Distinction* in Engineering.

George Brown opening his results

George will be going to the University of Sheffield to study Mechanical Engineering.

Principal Lee Kilgour said: “We are extremely proud of our sixth form students, who have achieved excellent grades and destinations, despite the challenges of the last two years.

“The vast majority of our students have progressed on to STEM courses at university or degree apprenticeships.

“Our motto is Technical Excellence, Employable Graduates and throughout the last two years and during the exam process these students have been fantastic ambassadors for the UTC approach to sixth form education.