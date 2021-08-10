Scarborough UTC celebrates ‘excellent’ A Level exam success
Students at Scarborough UTC are celebrating today after phenomenal A-Level results saw 100% of students achieve A*-C grades.
Over 36% of UTC students achieved one or more A* grade, with 72% achieving two or more A grades.
More than half (54%) have achieved four A levels and all students (100%) gained A*-C grades.
First to arrive at the college was George Brown who gained A* in Maths, A* in Physics and Double Distinction* in Engineering.
George will be going to the University of Sheffield to study Mechanical Engineering.
Principal Lee Kilgour said: “We are extremely proud of our sixth form students, who have achieved excellent grades and destinations, despite the challenges of the last two years.
“The vast majority of our students have progressed on to STEM courses at university or degree apprenticeships.
“Our motto is Technical Excellence, Employable Graduates and throughout the last two years and during the exam process these students have been fantastic ambassadors for the UTC approach to sixth form education.
“Our employer partners value determination and resilience and these students have most certainly demonstrated this. We wish them every success.”