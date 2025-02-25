Scarborough UTC students race to F1 in School finals once again

Team Nova

Six year nine and ten students from Scarborough University Technical College are heading to the National Finals of F1 in schools with the backing of the region’s largest electricity distribution network.

F1 in schools sees young people create their own version of an F1 team. Students work together in groups of 3-6.

They assign roles and responsibilities, everyone takes ownership of a specific area, such as designing the car, manufacturing it, testing it and branding it, while ensuring they project manage everything.

Once they have developed their car and project work, they are able to compete in F1 in Schools events, where they race against other teams, as well as presenting to a team of judges, comprised of industry professionals.

Team Nova's car, sponsored by Northern Powergrid

This year, one of the college’s three teams has been sponsored by Northern Powergrid as part of an ongoing partnership helping more young people get involved in Science, Technology, Engineering and Maths (STEM).

The regional competition, held in York in early February, saw 17 teams compete in the Development class and eight teams in the Professional class, scored on a variety of different aspects of their project including their verbal presentation, portfolio, and project management.

Their overall car sponsorship and marketing, portfolio and pit display were judged alongside the car build which had exacting specification limits.

Team Nova smashed the competition coming first in track time, first overall out of both classes in sponsorship and marketing, and second overall in the development class meaning they’ve earnt a place in the National Finals.

Mark Appleby, Production Manager for the North Yorkshire region of Northern Powergrid’s patch, and proud dad of Team Nova member Euan, said “I’ve been working here for almost 35 years, but Euan didn’t need my help, or even ask for it, when it came to this competition.

“Our regional team have a great relationship with Scarborough University Technical College where Euan goes to school, working on projects and activity days together to get more young people involved in STEM.

“When Euan told me his team needed a sponsor for the F1 in Schools competition, I knew the region would be happy to help, and I know Euan and his team are very grateful.

“The competition teaches the students valuable skills in verbal communication, teamworking, interview experience and project management which they can take forward in their future careers.

“Working in F1 is an incredibly sought-after career, so having this opportunity, I know, has spurred Euan on to focus on learning and developing his relevant skills.”

Shaun Sproates, General Manager for Northern Powergrid’s North Yorkshire region, said “Teaching STEM subjects in schools is incredibly important because they are going to be such in demand skills in the future.

“The work we do in schools to get more young people interested in STEM subjects is key to our work to decarbonise the electricity network as we are dealing with the engineers of the future.

“Taking part in competitions like this provide these young people with invaluable skills that they will use across their careers.

“Not just focusing on STEM skills but communication skills, teamwork, time management – all the things we need as we grow and develop.

“We can’t wait to see where Team Nova place in the National Finals, but I want Euan and his whole team to know that all of Northern Powergrid are cheering them on.”

The team will now spend the next six weeks fine tuning their car model and improving their pit display in readiness for the National finals which take place in Sheffield on March 26 and 27 and are streamed live on YouTube.