Scarborough community venues have been invited to join a study to show how they can reduce their carbon dioxide emissions and save money on running costs. (Photo: Getty/Peter Macdiarmid/Sean Gallup)

The free study will look at opportunities to ‘decarbonise’ properties through energy efficiency measures such as double glazing and insulation, and improved heating options.

These include renewable energy such as solar power and battery storage, with the potential to sell electricity back to the National Grid.

The aim of the study is to enable community and voluntary sector managers of venues such as village halls, community centres, sports pavilions, leisure facilities, theatres and museums, to create their own ‘decarbonisation plan’ and make decisions on how future alterations might be funded and put in place.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There are 15 places available for community venues in the borough to be part of the Study.

Cllr Michelle Donohue-Moncrieff, Scarborough Borough Council cabinet member for environment and sustainability, said: “We all need to think about reducing greenhouse gas emissions to tackle climate change. Improving the ‘carbon footprint’ of buildings is one of the main ways we can achieve this."

“Many of the community managed properties in the borough are older properties and poorly insulated. They are often ‘off gas’ and rely on expensive and high carbon oil or electric for heating."

“Taking part in this study offers opportunities to reduce greenhouse gasses and to save money.”

Funding for the study from the government’s Community Renewal Fund was awarded to York and North Yorkshire Local Enterprise Partnership. Local authorities, including Scarborough Borough Council, are managing the study on behalf of the partnership.

To apply, a venue manager will need to provide information about their building’s current heating arrangements and costs to use as a baseline, but there is no other involvement required and no commitment to implement the findings of the study.

The study will operate until May 2022, and the deadline to apply is January 14.