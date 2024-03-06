Senior vet Jim McCann (back row centre) and the team from Swanzdale Vets with Wind Hound, Meika, stealing the show front and centre.

The Cloughton practice will treat companion animals, dogs, cats, small furries and the like, and will be open from 9am-12pm and 2-5pm Monday to Friday.

The new practice will open for consultations only and will run alongside the main practice on Scalby Road in Scarborough where more complex treatment will take place.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Head nurse Barbara Sibley said: “We are excited and happy to open the new branch.

The team celebrate ourside the property

“We have worked very hard to achieve this, especially our senior vet, practice partner Jim McCann who really must me acknowledged for all the hard work he has put in.

"We have a lot of clients in Cloughton and the surrounding area.

"It’s lovely up there, much more peaceful and less busy than the main practice.