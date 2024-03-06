Scarborough veterinary surgery opens new practice in Cloughton
The Cloughton practice will treat companion animals, dogs, cats, small furries and the like, and will be open from 9am-12pm and 2-5pm Monday to Friday.
The new practice will open for consultations only and will run alongside the main practice on Scalby Road in Scarborough where more complex treatment will take place.
Head nurse Barbara Sibley said: “We are excited and happy to open the new branch.
“We have worked very hard to achieve this, especially our senior vet, practice partner Jim McCann who really must me acknowledged for all the hard work he has put in.
"We have a lot of clients in Cloughton and the surrounding area.
"It’s lovely up there, much more peaceful and less busy than the main practice.
"It’s ideal for nervous dogs and fractious, anxious cats as it’s much quieter.”