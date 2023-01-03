News you can trust since 1882
A close-up of the town's arctic visitor. (Photo: Beverley Senturk)

Scarborough Walrus: 24 readers' pictures as 'Thor' delights huge crowds with rare visit to Yorkshire

Thor the walrus caused a stir when the arctic visitor appeared in Scarborough at the end of December.

By George Buksmann
2 hours ago

The mammal arrived on Scarborough Harbour’s slipway on Friday evening, before remaining in town and resting throughout New Year’s Eve.

Large crowds gathered behind a police cordon to watch Thor as marine experts from Scarborough Sea Life Centre and British Divers Marine Life Rescue monitored his condition.

New Year’s fireworks were cancelled to avoid disturbing the town’s new visitor, who slipped away back beneath the waves in the late afternoon.

1. Thor's New Year Visit

Thor nestles against a post on Scarborough Harbour slipway.

Photo: Steve Bambridge

2. Thor's New Year Visit

Thor takes a rest in Scarborough.

Photo: Sammy Johnson-Roberts

3. Thor's New Year Visit

Thor enjoys his rest on land.

Photo: Steve Bambridge

4. Thor's New Year Visit

Crowds gather to view the rare arctic mammal.

Photo: Steve Bambridge

