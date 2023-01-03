Scarborough Walrus: 24 readers' pictures as 'Thor' delights huge crowds with rare visit to Yorkshire
Thor the walrus caused a stir when the arctic visitor appeared in Scarborough at the end of December.
By George Buksmann
2 hours ago
The mammal arrived on Scarborough Harbour’s slipway on Friday evening, before remaining in town and resting throughout New Year’s Eve.
Large crowds gathered behind a police cordon to watch Thor as marine experts from Scarborough Sea Life Centre and British Divers Marine Life Rescue monitored his condition.
New Year’s fireworks were cancelled to avoid disturbing the town’s new visitor, who slipped away back beneath the waves in the late afternoon.
Page 1 of 6