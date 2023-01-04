The mammal, better known as Thor, arrived overnight on Friday December 30 and found a comfortable spot to sleep for the majority of New Year’s Eve on Scarborough Harbour’s slipway – which is believed to be the species’ first-ever visit to the Yorkshire Coast in living memory.

It prompted an emergency response from Scarborough Sea Life Centre and British Divers Marine Life Rescue (BDMLR) who began monitoring the walrus. North Yorkshire Police erected a cordon at the edge of the harbour as onlookers began to emerge.

Bethan Clyne, a 24-year-old marine mammal medic at BDMLR, who helped to monitor Thor’s condition, said the experience was “gruelling but rewarding” as well as an “honour and privilege”.

Thor stopped off in Scarborough as he returned North. (Photo: Beverley Senturk)

Word of Thor’s arrival soon spread online, garnering the attention of the national and international press. Photos and videos of the arctic visitor went viral across social media with Tweets pouring in from around the world, placing Scarborough firmly in the spotlight.

Scarborough Mayor Cllr Eric Broadbent even appeared on TV news in Australia, telling Sky New Australia: “A first for Scarborough, and a first for Yorkshire I believe. We’re very proud that he chose Scarborough to have a nap!”

An official incident report into Thor’s trip said the “overwhelming majority” of members of the public expressed their appreciation of the walrus being protected and were “immeasurable respectful” to the unusual visitor.

However, there were a “small handful of difficult members of the public”, including one who broke the cordon and entered a private property in an attempt to take photographs.

Crowds gathered throughout the day to get a glimpse of Thor. (Photo: Steve Bambridge)

Messages of praise following the response to Thor’s arrival came from shores as far away as the United States of America, Canada and Australia.

Crowds of people continued to swell throughout the day, with no fewer than 300 people reported at any one time. It is estimated that several thousand people visited Scarborough for a chance to view the walrus, including one family from France.

In light of Thor’s arrival, Scarborough Council cancelled the official New Year’s Eve fireworks display at the Spa out of concern for the walrus’ welfare.

However, at around 4.30pm Thor slid back beneath the waves as a cheer erupted from onlookers.

Thor's visit to Scarborough drew hundreds of visitors to the harbour. (Photo: Beverley Senturk)

The council said they were “really disappointed” to cancel the event but that Thor’s safety “took precedence” after they were advised by wildlife charity BDMLR that the display could distress the mammal.

Before hauling out in Scarborough, Thor was previously spotted in the Netherlands, France and Hampshire this winter. He since moved on to and departed from Blyth in Northumberland and is understood to be returning North.

Leader of Scarborough Council, Cllr Steve Siddons, thanked members of the public for “all the kind words” from as far afield as Washington D.C. and Nova Scotia, adding that Thor will always be welcome.

Reacting to the news that the fireworks had been cancelled to protect the animal’s well-being, TV Presenter and naturalist Chris Packham said: “This is magnificent. Scarborough Council, you have made the nights of all who love wildlife in the UK. Brave, bold and brilliant. A very happy New Year to you all, these folks deserve rich applause!”