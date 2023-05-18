Scarborough war veteran meets The Princess Royal at event to mark 60 years since end of National Service

Ken Keld, 89, and his friend and neighbour Duncan Law, were taken to the special event at the National Memorial Arboretum in Staffordshire, thanks to Filey Lions and the Filey branch of the Royal British Legion, which provided transport for them.

Actor Robert Powell was the presenter but the special guest, who Mr Keld got to meet, was the HRH the Princess Royal, Princess Anne.

Mr Keld was an 18-year-old steelworker from Scarborough when he got the call-up for National Service.

Scarborough's Ken Keld, 89, meets HRH The Princess Royal, Princess Anne.

Fourteen years later, in May 1953, he was sent to fight in the Korean war as part of the the Duke of Wellington’s Regiment.

"I met people from all walks of life and forged bonds which lasted forever," said Ken.

"We were all good mates, and you never forget that… you watched everyone’s backs, and those are good lessons in life."

National Service began in 1947 after the Second World War and ended in 1963.

Ken Keld at The National Memorial Arboretum, which hosted a special event to mark the 60th anniversary of the end of National Service.

During that time, more than two million men aged 17 to 21 were conscripted.

The names of the 395 national servicemen killed during their service are inscribed upon the Armed Forces Memorial at the Arboretum.

