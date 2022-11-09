Scarborough war veteran raises money for charity with special Armistice Day-inspired runs

Lee Holmes, 35, is raising money for the First Light Trust charity by running 11 kilometres, over 11 days from Tuesday November 1 until Friday November 11.He aims to finish his final run at 11am on Friday November 11, in order to pay respect to the soldiers that have lost their lives.

Mr Holmes said: “When I left the army, I was assisted by the First Light Trust charity in securing some funding for training. This lead to some work which in turn really helped my situation at that point. I have always vowed to return the favour, so this is why I am doing the run.

“The running has been ok with peaks and troughs and although it is not an extraordinary athletic feat, I am a dad and husband with a full-time job who has little spare time to train, so it has still been a challenge.

Lee Holmes is raising money for charity by taking part in sponsored runs.

“The hardest part is doing the running and then having to go and do 10-hour shifts at work, on lates and nights also.”

Mr Holmes served for six years in the 2nd Battalion Yorkshire Regiment.