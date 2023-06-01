Scarborough waterpark hosts mermaid 'meet and greet' to celebrate Disney's latest movie reboot

The popular Scarborough tourist attraction marked the reboot of the classic film by offering a magical mermaid experience for guests, hosting a meet and greet with a professional mermaid.

To kickstart the May half-term in style, young participants experienced an exclusive mermaid-themed session on Splash Kingdom, an inflatable water park for children aged 3-7 years which was accompanied by a professional mermaid, who swam across to the water park to meet and greet fans of the classic film.

The professional mermaid dived to the depths of North Yorkshire Water Park’s lake, whilst meeting budding mermaids and mermen on the shore to become ‘Part of Our World’ for photo opportunities and to tell her magical tales of life underwater.

Sharing tales

With colourful face painting and mermaid-inspired fun throughout the day for those who made a booking for Splash Kingdom, it was a day to remember.

Young guests were able to channel their inner Ariel and King Triton for a magical mermaid themed celebration, whilst bouncing around on the popular Splash Kingdom inflatable water park, accompanied with mermaid-themed props.

James Whitehead, Operations Manager at North Yorkshire Water Park commented: “We’re thrilled to have celebrated the reboot of The Little Mermaid by offering a truly unique experience for fans of the beloved classic.

Splash Kingdom serves as one of our most popular attractions at North Yorkshire Water Park for our younger guests, and we’ve loved infusing the attraction with a magical mermaid twist.”

The day was filled with happy faces

North Yorkshire Water Park has a wide range of fun-fuelled activities to enjoy over May half term, from its popular AquaPark designed to put thrill seekers to the test alongside Splash Kingdom designed specifically for younger water babies, to Stand-Up Paddle Boarding (SUP) and Wakeboarding.