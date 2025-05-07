Scarborough WellBeing Fayre set to return for second year

Scarborough WellBeing Fayre is set to return for a second year

Scarborough WellBeing Fayre is set to return for second year after a successful inaugural event in 2024.

This year's Fayre will take place on Saturday May 31 from 10am-4pm, at The Royal Hotel on St Nicholas Street in Scarborough.

During the Fayre there will be a wonderful array of stall holders, crystal sellers, spiritual artists, tarot readers, astrologers and therapists assisting visitors in all matters of mind, body and spirit.

Alongside this will be a set of free talks, taster sessions, workshops and a sound bath.

The Fayre's objective is to promote and support the local community, working with local independent retailers, complementary therapists, traders and people within the field of wellness.

Organiser Daniel Le Fey Holmes said: “Scarborough owes its heritage to its spa and healing waters, we want to bring that heritage back to the town by offering locals and tourists a taste of the Wellness Scarborough has to offer.”

For more information, email [email protected] or visit www.daniellefey.com/scarboroughwellbeingfayre