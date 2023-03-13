Scarborough West Girl Guiding Division travel round the world to celebrate Thinking Day

World Thinking Day is a celebration of ten million girls worldwide that has taken place every year since 1926.

It remains a day for all Guides and Girl Scouts to think of each other and celebrate their sisters all around the world.

In Scarborough, girls taking part travelled around four zones – India, Africa, Europe and the rest of the world.

Mayor Eric Broadbent joined in the Indian drumming

They took part in Indian dancing, African drumming, created Day of the Dead masks, made guacamole and ate it with Nachos and tried their hand at sand art and animal crafts.

They ate cheese fondue and used a chocolate fountain, and made recycled statues of Europe landmarks and iced biscuits.

The day was finished with a service where the units performed the Indian dancing and African drumming pieces they had learned.

A renewal of promises also took place.

The girls try their hand at Indian dancing

Over 100 members and 40 volunteer leaders attended the celebration and the group was joined by mayor Eric Broadbent who enjoyed having a go at the African drumming.

Guide leader Amelia Forrest said: “The day was funded from a donation from the Late Jean Greenan for which we are very grateful.

“It was great to have the family join us on the day to see how the donation was used.”

Powered by over 80,000 volunteers Girlguiding offers all girls and young women a space where they can be themselves, have fun and adventure, make lasting friendships, build confidence and resilience, and gain valuable life skills.

A very impressive recycled Big Ben

For more information about joining visit: https://www.girlguiding.org.uk/information-for-parents/register-your-daughter/