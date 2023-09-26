Formal plans are due to be submitted for an £11 million regeneration of Scarborough’s West Pier, with the aim of bringing benefits for the town’s fishing industry, businesses, residents and visitors.

The former Scarborough Council first revealed the redevelopment scheme as part of the £20.2 million Towns Fund award, and it has been met with several public objections since then.

Before the current plans are submitted, North Yorkshire Council has launched a wide-ranging consultation with local stakeholders to ensure that all views are heard.

This will include face-to-face consultations and online surveys to allow as many people as possible to take part.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism.

Multi-million pound proposals to transform Scarborough’s historic West Pier has been heralded as a “once-in-a-generation opportunity” as formal plans for the scheme are due to be submitted.

The harbour and pier area play a critical role in Scarborough’s culture, heritage and economy, with strong links to the fishing and hospitality industries.

The new vision for the West Pier includes a high-quality seafood restaurant, which will increase opportunities to highlight locally caught produce, and a new public space, which could be used for outdoor events and cultural activities.

New kiosks, parking and vehicle and pedestrian management, better offices, sheds and warehousing for the fishing sector and new public toilets will also be provided.

New facilities and improved welfare for Scarborough’s local fishing fleet will be built, supporting a thriving maritime industry and further boosting the lobster trade.

An artist’s impression of the new buildings on the West Pier.

Scarborough is now the second biggest harbour in Europe when it comes to lobster catches.

The scheme aims to help these industries to grow, while at the same time creating a great destination within Scarborough’s famous South Bay.

Cllr Derek Bastiman, North Yorkshire Council’s executive member for open to business, said: “The West Pier project is one of the key cornerstones of the regeneration of Scarborough.

“It will respect Scarborough’s heritage as a working harbour while also breathing new life into that area of the seafront for the benefit of the fishing industry.

“We want to ensure that as many voices as possible are heard and that is why we have launched this consultation and I encourage everyone to take part.

“Your views on this once-in-a-generation opportunity are extremely valuable before the planning authority considers the proposals.”

A number of revisions have already been made across the proposed life of the project so far in response to feedback from tenants and users.

This includes an increase in the number of car parking spaces proposed from 60 to 80 and working with local people to champion the pier’s heritage, including a memorial feature to those who have lost their lives at sea.

Cllr Janet Jefferson, the local member for Scarborough’s Castle division, added: “Now is the time to make your voice heard. I know there are many people who want to have their say, so please do get involved. This is a one-off opportunity to support our heritage fishing industry.”

As well as meeting with interested groups about the plans, the council will also be going into the town centre and the West Pier in person to collect responses from members of the public.

Display boards have also been installed at Scarborough Town Hall alongside questionnaires.

The feedback from the consultation will be assessed before the final planning application is submitted later this year.

One of the businesses that will be directly impacted by the revitalisation of the West Pier is TG Wood, a fish merchant that has been a fixture in the town since 1970.

It is now run by Shaun Wood, who took over from his father. Mr Wood wants the West Pier to be secured for the next generation.

He said: “It’s a fishermen’s pier and the proposals will mean it is still a fishermen’s pier but will also safeguard it for the future.

“We need to ensure there is something to pass onto the next generation and by diversifying and offering a reason for people to use the West Pier we are ensuring that will happen.

“The buildings here are very rundown and we cannot keep living in the past. This will enhance the area and futureproof the pier.”

Mr Wood’s son, Jack, now runs Cod & Lobster on the West Pier, a fishmongers that will get new, harbour-side premises under the Towns Deal investment plans, and crab and lobster tanks to allow them to sell wholesale.

Jack Wood, 26, said: “It is about prioritising the fishermen, giving them new facilities, better facilities and bringing the pier into the 21st century.

“The scheme will give entrepreneurial fishermen the chance to take advantage of potential new opportunities and seek a higher price for their catch.

“Currently, the West Pier is not fit for use and even the look of it just does not appeal and it is not attractive to getting people onto here, either as customers or to work.

“This scheme is our best chance of securing the West Pier’s future for everyone.”

To view the plans and to comment on them, see www.northyorks.gov.uk/scarboroughwestpier

North Yorkshire Council is also holding public consultation events on the following dates:

• Number 16, West Pier, Scarborough Harbour (next to the Harbour Office), September 28 and October 4, 9.30am to 5pm

• Scarborough Town Hall, October 5, 9.30am to 4.30pm

• Scarborough Market Hall, October 7, 9.30am to 1pm