Where to go

With most people heading straight to the Scarborough seafront on the South Bay where most of the slots and the Scarborough Spa can be found, many locals recommended Cayton Bay however.

Shopkeeper Ken Douglas, said: “My hidden gem has got to be Cayton Bay as a holiday maker you won’t really know about it.

An arty view of Scarborough's seaside and big wheel

“It’s beautiful, it's tranquil. There’s a thick forest that leads on to the beach.”

You can also see the concrete World War Two defence stations strewn on the beach at Cayton Bay.

Or simply take a scenic walk to North Bay where it’s a lot quieter.

Although the South Bay is on a par with Australia’s Gold Coast, explained Nadia Barratt who was born in Scarborough and moved to Australia as a youngster.

Harbour Bar is a favourite with locals and tourists alike

“My home is in Oz but my heart will always be in Scarborough.

“You can’t beat the beaches here on a sunny day, there’s not as many surfers but it is absolutely stunning.

“That feeling takes my breath away every time I see the lighthouse and I see the castle.”

With a lot of locals and frequent visitors choosing to go for a dog walk or tranquil stroll at sunrise or sunset when it's a lot quieter.

Scarborough's North Bay

Nadia also has fond memories of walks as a child through the Oriental inspired Peasholm Park.

Peasholm Park plays host to a reenactment of the Battle of Peasholm which takes place on the boating lake.

She said: “I remember the little acorns in Peasholm Park and the little lights on the path I used to go through.”

Nearby the park is North Bay railway where you can enjoy a ride on a 1931 train, a ropes course and a historic water chute.

Jelly and ice cream anyone?

For another splash locally, head to Alpamare waterpark which has an infinity pool overlooking the sea. There’s also a spa upstairs at the waterpark where you can experience a wellness and purification ceremony performed by a Aufgussmeister. Aufguss means infusion.

For another tranquil experience others recommended strolling through South Cliff Italian Gardens.

“South Cliff Gardens has many hidden secrets as you walk through the woodland slopes. The design and creation of these gardens started in 1889 and took over 40 years to complete. The gardens stretch right from Spa Bridge to Holbeck, where the Holbeck Hall Hotel slipped into the sea in 1993. Amongst the treasures of South Cliff are the Italian Gardens with their formal terraces, shelters and lily pond,” says Scarborough Council’s website.

For an adventurous day out, head to Wykeham where you’ll find an adventure on land and in the water at North Yorkshire Water Park with kayaking, wakeboarding, a zip line and climbing to name just a few activities.

Or if you have a chance to head a bit further afield near Whitby is Falling Foss, a “beautiful” 30 ft waterfall and round walk which also plays host to weddings, said Kurt Ali, a waiter.

When the weather’s not so great however, there’s one lasting full-time cinema on Scarborough’s North Bay, which has been going for over 100 years.

Picture perfect South Bay: Stephen Slack with grand-daughter Jasmine. "It's just like the Gold Coast on a sunny day," said Nadia Barratt.

“We’re not a big shed like some of the other cinemas.

“There’s talks of a big multi-plex in the town but currently we’re the only full-time cinema,” said manager Andrew Nesbit.

The 1900s 300-seater cinema has one screen and maintains its original architecture.

Places to eat

Much like Whitby, most people talk of the fish and chips in Scarborough, “whatever the weather,” said 53-year-old Dave Binns.

“And for seafood head down to the front, he added.

Also Lemon Tops ice creams were highly ranked as a Scarborough must-do by locals.

If you’re stuck where to get one of the best ice creams, a South Bay seafront ice cream parlour which has been going for 78 years.

Family-run Alonzi’s ice-cream parlour, the Harbour Bar, has a huge array of ice cream options served in a diner-style setting.

From traditional Lemon Tops and knickerblocker glories to more modern Gummy Bear-inspired traffic light desserts and vegan sorbets, the sweet tooth will not be disappointed in this joint.

Giulian Alonzi, owner of the Harbour Bar who spends most of his time making ice cream behind the diner, appreciates his pre- and post-work views.

“The fantastic sun rises and amazing sunsets over the sea and cliffs.”

But for shopkeeper Ken the best place is Crema e Cioccolato, an Italian ice cream parlour based in the town centre, rated five star on TripAdvisor.

Another town centre gem is Tricolos Italian restaurant, said Ken.

Lezzet Mediterranean Bistro in Scarborough town centre is also highly rated for its authentic grill and delicious meat, salad and vegetable-inspired offerings.

Places to stay

The world’s best B&B is located in Scarborough according to TripAdvisor reviews.

The Toulson Court has been named the best-rated B&B for the second consecutive year.

The B&B, which is located close to the seaside town’s Peasholm Park and a short walk from Scarborough Beach, “is not the Ritz or Savoy,” said James Rusden who took over the B&B with his wife in 2016.

Or you could try a “cruelty-free” stay near Peasholm Park at the Vegan B&B. The website says: “You’ll enjoy a comfortable night’s stay in one of our en-suite rooms, followed by a healthy, delicious vegan breakfast. We are a vegan family, with a 100 per cent vegan kitchen, please note we do not allow any animal products to be brought into the B&B, under any circumstances.”

The only surviving windmill in the area has been transformed into a bed and breakfast.

There are two apartments within the four floor windmill with the top one giving you scenic views while also being close to the town centre, recommended Brent Barratt.

The B&B is near Scarborough railway station which has what’s believed to be the world’s longest railway bench (456 ft).

The bench stands at 139 metres long, which is nearly as long as 12 double-decker buses parked end to end, and runs along a retaining wall next to the platform.