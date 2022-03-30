Graeme Buckles of Whitby, A Haxby & Sons of Filey and B Bernard & Sons of Scarborough, which are part of Dignity, launched the annual Easter Egg Appeal 20 years ago to help distribute gifts to those less fortunate at this time of year.

Staff at the funeral directors are asking businesses, community groups and residents to donate Easter Eggs or chocolate gifts for local people that may not have been expecting to receive one.

Rachael Green, Business Leader at B Bernard & Sons of Scarborough, said: “We hope that the local community will support us and help to make Easter an easier time for the families supported by The Rainbow Centre.

Nick Tindall of B Bernard & Sons Funeral Directors and Business Leader Rachael Green with some Easter eggs.

"Dignity colleagues across the country have helped bring a smile to face of others that may not have been expecting an Easter Egg and we would like to do the same in our local area.”

If you would like to donate an Easter Egg, please visit Graeme Buckles of Whitby, A Haxby & Sons of Filey or B Bernard & Sons of Scarborough between 9am and 5pm, Monday to Friday.