Scarborough, Whitby and Filey parks celebrate coveted 2024 Green Flag awards

Five parks, gardens and green spaces in Whitby and Scarborough are among the 93 across Yorkshire and the Humber to celebrate a 2024 Green Flag Award.

Scarborough’s Falsgrave Park, Peasholm Park and South Cliff Gardens, along with Whitby’s Pannett Park and Filey’s Glen and Crescent Gardens, have reached the high standards required to receive the coveted award from environmental charity Keep Britain Tidy.

The Green Flag Award, the international quality mark for parks and green spaces, was launched 28 years ago and has seen successful submissions from local authorities and other land managers across the country for a range of sites, from world-famous city parks to small, local green spaces.

Parks are a vitally important part of this country’s green infrastructure, providing opportunities to improve physical and mental health even in the most built-up urban environments.

That’s why it’s important that parks are managed to the Green Flag Award standard, which rewards those sites that meet the needs of the community, are well maintained, safe and provide people with the opportunity to lead healthy lifestyles.

Keep Britain Tidy Chief Executive, Allison Ogden-Newton OBE, said: “Prioritising parks and green spaces is vital for our future, so we are delighted to see that 93 sites in Yorkshire and the Humber have met the standards required for a Green Flag Award, reflecting the tireless work of those tasked with looking after these important regional assets.

“We know beyond doubt that our local environment contributes to the wellbeing of individuals and communities, with our parks and green spaces recognised as areas where people can come together and be active.”