Scarborough, Whitby and Ryedale children graduate from CaVCA Children's University

CaVCA Children’s University had a wonderful evening celebrating the graduation of year 6 Primary School Children, from Scarborough, Filey, Whitby and Ryedale.
By Louise Hollingsworth
Published 25th Jul 2023, 11:47 BST- 1 min read
Updated 25th Jul 2023, 11:47 BST

The Children’s University celebrates independent learning outside the classroom and can include anything from Museum and Gallery visits, dance/football lessons, to cooking or baking at home, it can be any activity where the children are learning something other than in school lessons.

For each activity they do, they gain a “learning hour”, the minimum number of hours needed to Graduate is 30.

They are encouraged to get as many as they can, to broaden horizons and raise aspirations.

The children from CAVCA Children's University graduating.The children from CAVCA Children's University graduating.
The children from CAVCA Children's University graduating.
The Graduation ceremony took place at Scarborough Spa and 196 children from 15 schools took to the stage in cap and gown to receive their Graduation certificate, cheered on by proud parents/carers and teachers.

Afterwards there was a photo opportunity and a party with disco and goodybag, and an amazing evening was had by all.

If anybody is interested in getting involved, the CaVCA Children’s Univeristy are always looking for new learning destinations.

If any businesses or companies would like to help fund the Children’s University next year, you can get in touch with Mel or Jane on [email protected] or [email protected]

