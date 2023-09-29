Scarborough, Whitby and Ryedale Mind call on local businesses to join ‘Bring a Tin to Work Week’

Bring a Tin to Work Week takes place during the first week of October

From Monday October 2 to Friday October 6, to help combat the cost-of-living crisis in the SWR Mind coverage area, the charity is aiming to get as many businesses and services as possible involved in their ‘Bring a Tin to Work Week’.

A dedicated team of staff and volunteers will collect all donations which will be distributed between food banks and free fridges, with everyone who contributes getting a certificate of thanks with their tally-of-tins!

A staggering 90% of food banks have seen an increase in demand, with over 80% saying they have noticed a decrease in donations.

With food inflation rising to 16.7% and the cost of gas nearly 130% higher than the previous year, it is becoming increasingly difficult for people to afford general living costs and many of the people approaching organisations like SWR Mind and Food Banks for emergency help are working families struggling to make ends meet.

Over 2.9 million people in the United Kingdom have had to rely on a food bank this year and supplies across Scarborough and Ryedale Districts are running low.

With this huge wave of need, community fridges and similar services are struggling to help individuals and families at a time they need it most.

Debi Lewis, the Cost-of-Living service Co-Ordinator for SWR Mind said: “Food-banks have reported to me that they are struggling to keep up with demand.

"Part of this is because there is a rise in demand and also a simultaneous drop in donations.

"People who are working are in need of the food banks more and more.

"I work with organisations whose primary purpose is to help those in the community and they are seeing a rise of people asking for food in areas that are not traditional food banks such as local churches and charities.

"Local people are struggling to go to the supermarket because it is now out of their price range.

"Many don’t have a proper meal that week unless they go to one of the wonderful local lunches provided by places like Jubilee Hall in Cayton or Westway Open Arms in Eastfield, free of charge.

"I have had people tell me that they only eat sandwiches because they can’t afford to put the gas or electric on to cook a meal.

"Food-banks and Free Fridges are the vital places that will help everyone at their most difficult time in their life, the least we can do is support them to help the community.

“We would like to encourage individuals, local businesses and organisations to support this collective effort, whether you can spare a tin or two out the cupboard or get your workplace involved. Every contribution will be massively appreciated and genuinely makes a difference."

If you would like to join this event and start a collection point for food donations, contact Debi Lewis or a member of the admin team on [email protected] or 01723 339838.