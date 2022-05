The charity, based on Huntriss Row, Scarborough, is asking for someone who can take stock photos for use in their newsletters, social media and press releases.

Ella Ingram, Corporate Communications and Fundraising Co-ordinator, said: "We currently take them ourselves but my trusty iPhone can only get me so far!"

If you are able to help please contact the charity directly by calling 01723 339838 and ask for Ella.