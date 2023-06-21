Scarborough Whitby and Ryedale Mind thank donors for raising money during their 60th birthday year

Huge sums were raised, including £2314 from staff and customers at Espresso Yourself who opened on Christmas Day morning for anyone who wanted coffee, company and to support a good cause.

Ye Olde Forge Valley Inn raised almost £3000 between their annual Forge Fest and New Year’s Day celebrations, supporting Mind, St Catherine’s and Macmillan.

Other firms such as Whitby Seafoods ran their own fundraising events raising almost £400 and Hydramotion in Malton made a very generous donation to the ongoing fundraising activities of the Hannah family in Malton, raising money in honour of their daughter Katherine.

Andy Walker (owner of Espresso Yourself and Walkers of Bar Street) alongside Catherine Mason, Service Manager at Scarborough Whitby and Ryedale Mind

Andy Walker, owner of Espresso Yourself said “Our customers were incredibly generous in supporting a much needed local service.

"We’ve got to know some of the Mind team at their office around the corner and we have that shared belief that it’s so important people have someone to talk to, provide a shoulder to lean on and spend time with people who care and don’t judge.”

Sophie Hall, CEO, said “Every year we need to generate close to £30,000 from donations, fundraising events and selling training, and with the cost of living crisis, understandably people don’t have a great deal to spare.

"We are incredibly humbled by individual donors who continue to support us every month with a small donation alongside those who take up challenges and businesses that contribute significantly to our survival.

"Heidi and her team at Ye Olde Forge Valley Inn in Ayton do an amazing job every year pulling together big events that not only raise money but bring the community together.

"The whole team at Espresso Yourself in Scarborough have been brilliant support, not only fundraising but providing space for our young people’s service.

"They’re incredibly kind and the moral support we’ve had is so valuable to our team.

“People often don’t think of us as a local charity because of the national name, and whilst being part of the network brings us huge benefits in terms of support around delivering quality services and campaigning, we are entirely independent, run by and for local people, funded in the same way as many other small charities.

"Most of our work is virtually invisible as we do outreach, meeting people at home or in local places they are comfortable with, but we support hundreds of people a year either one to one, with our new workshops, support groups and activities programme.

"There’s a lot of great causes locally so it’s hard for a small organisation without a marketing or fundraising team to get our face out there, but any individual or business wanting to help support our work can be confident that anything they raise will help change the life of someone in our community struggling with mental illness.”