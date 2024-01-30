Scarborough, Whitby and Ryedale residents invited to event to showcase community mental and emotional wellbeing support

People across Scarborough, Whitby and Ryedale are being invited to an information event to find out more about emotional and mental wellbeing support available in their local community.

The event will take place at Scarborough Rugby Club on Tuesday, February 20.

The event will take place between 1pm and 3pm and will showcase some of the NHS, voluntary sector and wider organisations and services that are working together to transform the way mental health care and support is delivered.

David Kerr, Community Mental Health Transformation Programme Delivery Lead, North Yorkshire and York Mental Health Alliance said: “For many people their social and environmental needs can impact their mental wellbeing. Issues such as loneliness, debt, employment or housing, all contribute to how we feel mentally.

"We therefore can’t address a mental health condition in isolation and have to work together to address people’s wider problems and to support people to live well in their local community.

“That’s exactly why local public, community and voluntary sector organisations are working together across Scarborough, Whitby, Ryedale to offer a wide range of community-based support and activities that will help improve people’s wellbeing as well as working together to address the root causes of people’s problems.”

As part of a programme called Community Mental Health Transformation, significant investment has been made into local voluntary and community groups and organisations to support people to live well in the local community.

From art, photography, gardening and dance programmes to newly created specialist roles and services, there’s a wide range of schemes and support in place to help improve people’s wellbeing. This investment is also helping to provide early access to help and support, reducing the need for referrals into secondary mental health services.

The event will showcase some of the programmes and initiatives developed and supported by the Community Mental Health Transformation Programme.

If you or someone you care for is living with a mental health condition, head along to Scarborough Rugby Club on Tuesday, February 20 between 1pm and 3pm to find out more.

Representatives from the local groups and services will be on hand to talk to you about the support they provide, along with staff from local Primary and Secondary Care health services.