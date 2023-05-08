Scarborough, Whitby & Ryedale Mind launches project to help more people get active to boost their mood

Scarborough, Whitby & Ryedale Mind’s Get Active Connector is here to support Scarborough, Whitby and Ryedale area locals to get moving, by introducing them to the benefits of physical activity for our mental wellbeing in a friendly, inclusive environment.

Through this work, Scarborough, Whitby & Ryedale Mind will be supporting people at risk of or experiencing mental health problems – such as depression and anxiety – to build their confidence to try new activities.

This could be on their own, with a group or club, or at the local leisure centre. And from dog walking to geocaching, chair exercise or dance, to yoga, all movement counts towards supporting positive mental wellbeing.

The Scarborough, Whitby & Ryedale Mind Get Active leader, quotes: “1 in 4 of us will experience a mental health problem each year.

"Being active and moving our bodies can be a simple yet effective way to boost our mood. Just a small amount of physical activity can help to boost our mood, but it’s not always easy to know where to start.

“Our Get Active project can support you to become active by introducing you to the benefits of physical activity for our mental wellbeing in a friendly, inclusive environment. Speak to our Get Active Connector today to find out about our upcoming activities and find the right activity for you.”

Some of the activities Scarborough, Whitby & Ryedale Mind will be offering people include dog walking, clubbercise and yoga, to name a few.

The project is being funded as part of Mind’s charity partnership with sports brand ASICS and builds on the charity’s previous work to break down the barriers preventing people with mental health problems from being active.

People who have taken part in Mind’s previous physical activity programmes say that it not only increased their activity levels over a 12-month period, but also helped them feel more resilient and better able to cope with challenging life events. The hope is that people in the Scarborough, Whitby and Ryedale area will benefit similarly from this new programme with Get Active Connectors working one-to-one with participants to provide the right support to get them moving and boost their mood.

Scarborough, Whitby & Ryedale Mind will be running a number of taster sessions over the coming months where you can try out different activities and see what suits you.