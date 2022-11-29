Students from PQA Scarborough wrote, directed and filmed their winning films; Detective Bob and Bobby, Too much for Ghost Hunters, Power, Teacher Training Day and The Christmas Bell with the help of their PQA Film & TV teacher, Vic.

Their films were entered into the national competition along with hundreds over other entries from across the country. PQA Scarborough left with five awards.

Principal James said, ‘‘We are so proud of our fantastic students from PQA Scarborough. It was a real privilege to get to witness the students hard work shown on the big screen. It gives our students a real taste of their future if they would like to enter the film industry on or off screen.

Film & Television is an integral part of PQA for our students, as well as our other modules Musical Theatre and Comedy & Drama.’’

The students travelled to Sheffield and were told to ‘dress to impress’ and were invited to walk the Red Carpet on arrival complete with a team of photographers to give them the real VIP experience.

Students then received a costume making workshop before heading into an exclusive screen showing the country’s winning films.

James, continued, ‘‘It is also important to us that our students experience a module that is industry-led, taught by professional filmmakers covering the craft of film and television, production, and screen acting. They use industry-standard equipment in a fun and practical environment. Our students are always learning and using their creativity to tell wonderful, original stories.

The Film & Television experience at PQA gives children and young people an excellent introduction to development, pre-production and production techniques by creating, filming, and screening short films of their own.

Students take on roles in front of and behind the camera, working in production company teams which mirror how professional film sets are run!’’

PQA Scarborough runs at the YMCA Scarborough every Sunday 9.45am until 1.00pm for people aged four to 18 years old.

You can find more information on PQA Scarborough online here.