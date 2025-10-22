Scarborough woman, Head Judge at Miss Great Britain pageant, shares thoughts on winners

Sally-Ann Fawcett with Miss Great Britain winner Alice Cutler

Scarborough's Sally-Ann Fawcett has continued her role as Head Judge at the Miss Great Britain pageant for the 11th consecutive year.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ms Fawcett travelled to the Athena in Leicester for the 80th anniversary contest on Friday, October 17, and shared her account of the winners with readers of the Scarborough News:

Miss Great Britain - Alice Cutler, 28, Southampton

As if Alice Cutler hasn't made a huge piece of history already by becoming the 80th anniversary Miss Great Britain, read on!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sally-Ann Fawcett with Ms Great Britain Classic winner Laura White

This amazing lady is the only redhead to win the title since its inception in 1945;

She is the first winner from Hampshire in 50 years (the last being Marilyn Ward in 1974);

She is the only winner not to have made the top 20 of the Beach Body round since the side award began;

And she is the first woman in modern Miss Great Britain history to not make the top 20 in the grand final the previous year, but come back and WIN!!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sally-Ann Fawcett with Ms Great Britain winner Kirstie Haymans

We are all absolutely certain that this gorgeous, modest and inspiring beauty will make plenty more history over the next 12 months!

Ms Great Britain - Kirstie Haymans, 36, Kent

Kirstie Haysman may well have made history as the first disabled Ms Great Britain, but she won the title because of the woman she is and has become.

Having suffered from Lyme's Disease for a number of years, this beautiful mum of one has endured many periods of being bed-bound, and only recently has been able to leave her wheelchair, and said that dreams of winning Ms Great Britain is what pulled her through.

But what shines through is Kirstie's indomitable spirit and her refusal to let this disease beat her.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A hugely popular winner among her fellow contestants, Kirstie is surely one of the most inspirational winners in the history of the pageant - and we are certain she will touch many more hearts during her reign as Ms Great Britain 2025.

Ms Great Britain Classic - Laura White, 57, Penarth

Laura White won't mind at all my calling her the oldest ever Ms Great Britain Classic.

Because it has taken this fabulous 57-year-old no fewer than 36 years to win her crown in the Miss Great Britain system.

Having competed in Miss Great Britain 1989, Miss United Kingdom 1987, and won dozens of titles, Laura took a break to raise a family and, in the past year, to care for her husband who recently passed away from cancer.

Laura's time is now and a shining example to all women that dreams can come true at any age and at any stage of life.