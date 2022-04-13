Scarborough woman Holly Allan sets up new business to cater for children at weddings

A Scarborough woman has set up a new business which caters for children at weddings.

Holly Allan is a mother of two young children. She has set up a new wedding business which caters for children at weddings, as well as a bell tent hire for parties.

Bell Of The Ball caters for children at weddings by providing activities, such as an indoor play den and an outdoor play area with books, toys and crafts for the little ones to enjoy.

Holly said: “As a mum of two myself I know how hard it is for parents to find time for themselves, and at exciting events like weddings it's really hard to relax and thoroughly enjoy the day with family and friends whom you may not have seen for a long time when you have little people who need you.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Some people are lucky enough to have family members who offer to look after their children on their wedding day but after a glass of fizz or two they find they also want to relax and catch up with other guests.

“After working as a Nanny in both North Yorkshire and London (including for a Blur band member), I decided to use my skills and experience to bring something new to North and East Yorkshire.”

Originally, Holly’s aim was to cater for children at weddings and events, but after the coronavirus pandemic happened, she branched out into bell tent hire for parties at home.

The 30-year-old said :”I set the business up just before the first lockdown so only made it to one wedding fair before the country shut down. The summer of 2020,whilst pregnant with my second child, was spent pitching my bell tent in local gardens for people to party and holiday at home.”

Last year, Holly catered for six weddings and she hopes to cater for even more this year.

One review Holly has received was after she provided a Nanny for a couple on their wedding day, and was told she was their most valued supplier at their wedding as they had somebody there who was responsible for their son, so they could enjoy their wedding.

Holly added: “I really love what I do and I pride myself on putting in a lot of time and effort to ensure the service I provide makes people happy. My aim is to make sure that parents have as much fun as their children at weddings and events.”