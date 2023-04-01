Scarborough woman Keeley Clarkson taking part in London Marathon to raise money for charity

Keeley Clarkson, 25, from Scarborough will be taking part in the London Marathon in April to raise money for Hospice UK after experiencing herself the work they do.

The charity funds hospices around the UK and their goal is to ensure that everyone’s, no matter who they are or their age, end of life is dignified and pain free.

They provide end of life care and treatment for long term illness as well as support and care to the families of the patients in their care.

The London Marathon takes place on Sunday April 23 and Keeley is aiming to raise £2000.

Keeley, a sales consultant at Linden Homes, said: “I have seen firsthand the incredible work that hospice care UK provides.

“I have pushed myself through early mornings and late nights, dark and rainy days, and sunny and nice days.

“Each day I have pushed myself to get the training miles in, in preparation for the big day. My goal is to raise £2000.

“I am a non runner who only started training for the marathon five months ago when I found out I had been selected.”

To help Keeley reach her goal of raising the £2000, she has created a raffle with prizes from local businesses.

The raffle cost is £5 a ticket, and the winner will win vouchers for Geo’s, Francescas Cafe, House of Scents, The Corner House Cafe, a one-hour personal training session at Chris Fit, a tray bake box from Killerby Cakes and a £20 voucher to spend on Amazon.