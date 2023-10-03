News you can trust since 1882
Scarborough woman Lottie Stephens to compete in final of Miss Teen GB

A Scarborough woman is flying the flag for the town when she competes in the final of Miss Teen GB – and is calling on the people of the town for support.
By Duncan Atkins
Published 3rd Oct 2023, 16:06 BST- 2 min read
Updated 3rd Oct 2023, 17:05 BST
Lottie Stephens, 19, a business and marketing student, is taking part in the pageant for the third and final time, competing in the 16-19 category, and has got down to the final 60 of this year’s event, which is to take place in Blackpool’s The Globe Theatre on Sunday October 15.

The contests, which also include Little Miss Teen and Junior Miss Teen, were created to be a positive and confidence-building experience for young girls and teenagers.

Lottie, who is representing the Yorkshire Coast in the pageant, said to forget the stereotype of pageants, as the event is not a beauty contest - with the interview stage counting for 50% of the total score – it is as much about celebrating their success and achievements.

Lottie Stephens of Scarborough is competing in the final of Miss Teen GB.
Lottie Stephens of Scarborough is competing in the final of Miss Teen GB.
"It's a chance for me to speak about what the event has done for me and about being a role model for younger girls,” she said.

Lottie has taken part in campaigns and fundraising for charities such as Together for Short Lives which is a UK wide charity that supports children and young people who are expected to have short lives.

Lottie, who lived in Burniston before moving to Manchester for her degree course, has scoliosis, a curving of the spine, and is also trying to raise more awareness of it.

"I want to teach the next generation of girls how to get through the tough times of being a teenage girl in our society in a healthy manner, while focusing on staying on authentically themselves,” she said.

Lottie Stephens volunteering at the youth club in Burniston, aiming to be a role model for the next generation.Lottie Stephens volunteering at the youth club in Burniston, aiming to be a role model for the next generation.
Lottie Stephens volunteering at the youth club in Burniston, aiming to be a role model for the next generation.

"Miss Teen Great Britain really gives me the chance to focus upon this and whether I win or not in October, I know I am a positive female role model for any of these young girls to approach and never feel embarrassed to ask any questions, pageant or life related.”

If you want to support her at the finals, tickets are available on the Miss Teen GB website.

The winner of Miss Teen Great Britain will receive a prize package that includes £1,000.

