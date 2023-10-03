Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Lottie Stephens, 19, a business and marketing student, is taking part in the pageant for the third and final time, competing in the 16-19 category, and has got down to the final 60 of this year’s event, which is to take place in Blackpool’s The Globe Theatre on Sunday October 15.

The contests, which also include Little Miss Teen and Junior Miss Teen, were created to be a positive and confidence-building experience for young girls and teenagers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lottie, who is representing the Yorkshire Coast in the pageant, said to forget the stereotype of pageants, as the event is not a beauty contest - with the interview stage counting for 50% of the total score – it is as much about celebrating their success and achievements.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lottie Stephens of Scarborough is competing in the final of Miss Teen GB.

"It's a chance for me to speak about what the event has done for me and about being a role model for younger girls,” she said.

Lottie has taken part in campaigns and fundraising for charities such as Together for Short Lives which is a UK wide charity that supports children and young people who are expected to have short lives.

Lottie, who lived in Burniston before moving to Manchester for her degree course, has scoliosis, a curving of the spine, and is also trying to raise more awareness of it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I want to teach the next generation of girls how to get through the tough times of being a teenage girl in our society in a healthy manner, while focusing on staying on authentically themselves,” she said.

Lottie Stephens volunteering at the youth club in Burniston, aiming to be a role model for the next generation.

"Miss Teen Great Britain really gives me the chance to focus upon this and whether I win or not in October, I know I am a positive female role model for any of these young girls to approach and never feel embarrassed to ask any questions, pageant or life related.”

If you want to support her at the finals, tickets are available on the Miss Teen GB website.