The 19-year-old business and marketing student said her aim was to improve on last year’s top 12 finish at the pageant and she was pleased when she made the final eight at this year’s finals in Blackpool.

But when the announcement was made that she’d won, she couldn’t quite believe it.

"I literally dropped to the floor,” said Lottie, who lived in Burniston before moving to Manchester for her degree course.

The moment Scarborough's Lottie Stephens found out she had won Miss Teen GB. picture: Brian Hayes Photography

"They read out third, second and first and my friend Naomi Tomlinson, who was Miss Teen Newcastle, got second.

"I thought ‘it could be me’ but honestly I had no idea, but 50% of it was based on an interview, so it was quite unpredictable.

"I cried at breakfast, I cried when I saw my family, it was very emotional.”

She was taking part for the third time, in the 16-19 category.

Miss Teen GB Lottie Stephens. picture: Brian Hayes Photography

The event got under way on the Thursday with a team-building exercise where Lottie and the other contestants helped the newer girls to feel more comfortable and build their confidence.

Lottie had her parents there supporting her on the Sunday night, as well as other pageant girls who were wearing pink.

"I’ve had so many messages it’s been overwhelming,” she said.

"I still don’t believe it, it was such a lovely weekend.”