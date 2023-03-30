Scarborough woman named as finalist for Young Entrepreneur of the Year at StartUp Awards

Having trained in dance in Scarborough before relocating to Cambridge, Miss Colman's passion for dance and her entrepreneurial spirit have led her to be nominated for the Young Entrepreneur of the Year Award at the prestigious StartUp Awards.

However, her achievements do not stop there. Colman's brainchild, Colman Creative Academy, has been gaining recognition in the industry and beyond, winning the Overall Best Dance School 2022 at the Dance Business Awards and being nominated for the What's on 4 Kids Awards as the Best New Activity Provider and Overall Children's Activity Provider.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Colman Creative Academy opened its doors in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, providing a safe space for children to engage in creative activities and to support their mental well-being during such challenging times.

Chloe Colman

The academy offers a variety of classes, including circus, dance, acro, and arts and crafts, catering to students as young as two years old.

The academy's success has been a result of Miss Colman's unwavering dedication and commitment to providing a nurturing and inclusive environment that inspires creativity and confidence in children.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Miss Colma has been able to bring together a team of experienced professionals who share her vision and are passionate about teaching children new skills while building their self-esteem.

Since its inception, Colman Creative Academy has become a hub of activity for children and their families, providing not only a space for learning and creativity but also a sense of community.

Parents have praised the academy for the positive impact it has had on their children's lives, with many noting improvements in their child's self-esteem and overall well-being.

Colman's success as an entrepreneur and her ability to create opportunities for children through Colman Creative Academy serves as an inspiration to others, demonstrating the power of passion, hard work, and dedication. With the continued support of the community, Colman Creative Academy is set to achieve even greater success in the future.

Advertisement Hide Ad