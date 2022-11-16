Heather Walker is preparing to run the London Marathon for Prostate Cancer UK

Heather Walker, 51 of Hunmanby is set to take part in the London Marathon to raise money for men’s health charity, Prostate Cancer UK.

The London Marathon takes place on Sunday April 23, 2023 and Heather is also hoping to raise awareness of the disease that kills one man every 45 minutes in the UK.

The aim is to raise over £2,500, and Heather will be holding a Charity Christmas Fair at The Mayfield in Seamer.

The fair will take place on Saturday November 19 between 10.30am and 1pm.

She was inspired to take part in the marathon after her partner was diagnosed with prostate cancer in February this year.

Heather said: “I decided to enter the ballot for the London Marathon for Prostate Cancer UK because David, my partner, is very young at 51 to have received this diagnosis so I wanted to raise as much as I can for Prostate Cancer UK as the charity has given us the most unbelievable support.”

“I’m delighted that I organised the Charity Christmas Fair to help support Prostate Cancer UK and raise much needed awareness of the disease.”

Nicola Tallett, Director of Fundraising & Supporter Engagement at Prostate Cancer UK, said: “Prostate cancer is the most common cancer in men, with 1 in 8 getting diagnosed.

"We are so grateful for the dedication of Heather and so many others across the UK, who help Prostate Cancer UK fund scientific research to stop this disease damaging the lives of men and their loved ones.

“Everyone who supports Prostate Cancer UK has their own story, some heart-breaking and others heart- warming, but all united with a common aim to see a world where men’s lives are not limited by prostate cancer. We thank Heather for going that extra mile and joining us in our promise and commitment: Men, we are with you.”