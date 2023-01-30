Scarborough woman retires after 44 years working for the same company
Vicki Wilson, manager of Proudfoot’s Seamer store, has retired after 44 years working for the company.
Miss Wilson was just 21 when she started as a “Saturday Girl” at the group's Falsgrave store in July 1978.
After the Falsgrave store closed, Miss Wilson transferred to the Newby store, where she became a supervisor, before being promoted to store manager at Proudfoot Seamer.
Miss Wilson said: “I will miss everybody terribly, I worked for three generations of the Proudfoot family, they’re a fantastic company to work for.”
Proudfoot director Derek Armstrong said: “Vicki has been a hard working and highly respected member of the Proudfoot team, who will be greatly missed by her loyal customers and colleagues.
“Everyone at Proudfoot would all like to wish her a very long, happy and well deserved retirement.”
And what does retirement hold for the loyal employee? Miss Wilson said: “At the moment I’m just relaxing and trying to get my body clock used to not getting up at 4.45am!”