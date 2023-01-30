Miss Wilson was just 21 when she started as a “Saturday Girl” at the group's Falsgrave store in July 1978.

After the Falsgrave store closed, Miss Wilson transferred to the Newby store, where she became a supervisor, before being promoted to store manager at Proudfoot Seamer.

Miss Wilson said: “I will miss everybody terribly, I worked for three generations of the Proudfoot family, they’re a fantastic company to work for.”

Staff present present Miss Wilson with a cake and flowers to wish her luck

Proudfoot director Derek Armstrong said: “Vicki has been a hard working and highly respected member of the Proudfoot team, who will be greatly missed by her loyal customers and colleagues.

“Everyone at Proudfoot would all like to wish her a very long, happy and well deserved retirement.”

And what does retirement hold for the loyal employee? Miss Wilson said: “At the moment I’m just relaxing and trying to get my body clock used to not getting up at 4.45am!”