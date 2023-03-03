News you can trust since 1882
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Scarborough woman set to brave the shave for patient care at Saint Catherine’s Hospice

A Scarborough woman will soon be braving the shave to help raise much-needed funds for Saint Catherine’s.

By Louise Hollingsworth
1 hour ago - 1 min read
Updated 3rd Mar 2023, 12:39pm

Meshell Heelbeck, a mental health social worker, will lose her long locks on March 25, but is hoping her loss will be the hospice’s gain.

Meshell, 36, said: “Saint Catherine's is an amazing charity and while I'm lucky that I've not had personal connections to those using the services I have had plenty of loved ones of people I know, and people I've helped support through my job role, who have needed the services and all have said how amazing it has been.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

This is not the first time Meshell has supported Saint Catherine’s by raising funds for Saint Catherine’s. In 2021, Meshell and her friend Claire Howard, raised £500 for patient care by challenging themselves to pick their combined bodyweight of 132kg in litter.

Meshell Heelbeck, who is all set to have her head shaved for Saint Catherine’s.
Meshell Heelbeck, who is all set to have her head shaved for Saint Catherine’s.
Meshell Heelbeck, who is all set to have her head shaved for Saint Catherine’s.
Most Popular

The total smashed their original target of £300 and Meshell now looks set to beat her £300 target for the head shave.

Susan Stephenson, communications and marketing manager, said: “We are very proud of Meshell for taking on this bold challenge! She has beautiful long hair and I think she is very brave to have her head shaved to help support our patients and families. On behalf of everyone at the hospice, I would like to thank her for her kindness and ongoing support.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

To sponsor Meshell, visit her fundraiser online here.

Read More
Brand new traditional shop selling 'pocket money' sweets opens in Scarborough
Saint CatherineScarborough