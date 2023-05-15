Scarborough woman shares her experience of visiting Liverpool for the Eurovision Song Contest

Ms Fawcett wrote: “Despite my being a founder member of the British Eurovision fan club way back in 1987 – when the very first UK convention was held in Scarborough's Palm Court Hotel – there was no concession in obtaining tickets for the first contest to be held on home soil in 25 years.

“I joined the online queue as soon as tickets were released in March, but came away two hours later empty handed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“However, I was determined to be there at such a momentous event, ticket or no ticket. So I set about booking accommodation in Liverpool for me and my husband Anthony, also a Eurovision fan (by proxy!).

Sally-Ann Fawcett

“But booking a hotel also proved a challenge. Prices in Liverpool rocketed in response to the demand from fans, visitors and journalists converging from all over Europe. Some budget chains were charging up to £500 per night over Eurovision week.

“After we had managed to secure reasonably priced accommodation, the third challenge struck: Network Rail announced a series of train strikes to coincide with Eurovision weekend.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Not to be beaten, we made sure we timed our arrival and departure to avoid the strikes and on Thursday, May 11 we rolled into a Liverpool festooned with Eurovision glory.

“From the moment we arrived at Lime Street station, it was clear that the city had pulled out all the stops, with every billboard, shop, restaurant and bar bedecked with Eurovision posters, LED displays and blue and yellow balloons for Ukraine (last year's winners who were unable to stage the contest due to the Russian invasion).

Sally-Ann Fawcett in Liverpool for the 2023 Eurovision Song Contest.

“Liverpool – the UK's City of Music – were wonderfully proud to be hosting the 67th Eurovision, and the place was buzzing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“After checking into our hotel, we headed straight to the Eurovision fan village, based at the Pier Head.

“The last time I went to a Eurovision Song Contest was back in 1998 when Birmingham hosted the event. Back then, there was nothing in the city to celebrate the contest – and there was certainly no Eurovision Village! This area, specially designed for fans and visitors, came into being about 10 years ago and has been adopted by every host city ever since.

“There must have been over 1,500 people in the queue to get in and, in any other circumstances, vigilant crowd control would need to be employed. However, this was the most good-natured crowd I had ever encountered on this scale, as families; locals and fans stood patiently in line for over an hour, singing along to the songs being played inside.

Sally-Ann Fawcett in Liverpool for the 2023 Eurovision Song Contest - husband Anthony.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Once through security gates we were transported into a world of Eurovision. The huge stage which would show the two live semi-finals and the grand final later that week played host to a number of former Eurovision acts and winners, as well as local musicians from both the UK and Ukraine.

“Merchandise hubs jostled with food stores and bars, and there was plenty of space for BBC cameras, local radio and sponsors. It was reminiscent of a music festival, but one attended by the most glitzy of audiences, bedecked as they were in sequined jackets, glittery hats, shiny shoes, Union flag dresses and faces painted with their nation’s flags.

“Further along the dock we came across the M&S Bank Arena, venue for the semi finals and grand final. It was, of course, a hive of activity as cameras and artists were jostled in and out for rehearsals, photo shoots and interviews. With its breathtaking views of the Mersey and the Liverpool Wheel, this arena is surely one of the most picturesque in the country and a perfect choice to host this huge event.

“Sam Ryder was everywhere. The reason that we were in Liverpool at all was due to this powerhouse of a singer who gave the UK their best position in decades, finishing second last year to Ukraine.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sally-Ann Fawcett in Liverpool for the 2023 Eurovision Song Contest.

“The atmosphere in the village when the contest was being shown on the big screen was electric. Hundreds of people dancing, singing along and cheering was just a sight to behold and our huge appreciation must go to the months of organisation and planning that went into making this event such a resounding success.

“I have never been to an event so full of unapologetic joy and unity: surely what the Eurovision Song Contest is all about.

“In the end, Sweden chalked up their seventh Eurovision win with Loreen singing Tattoo, and crowd favourite Cha Cha Cha by Finland’s Kaarija in second place. The UK finished second to last with Mae Muller’s I Wrote A Song, the only disappointing note in a fabulous week.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“So although we won't be hosting the contest next year, we’re giving Liverpool huge thanks for what one fan – a veteran of no less than 15 song contests – called the best he had ever been to. And if that doesn’t deserve douze points, then I don’t know what does!”