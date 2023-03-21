Scarborough woman starts slimming class after losing 10 stone in 10 months

Rachel Smith, 34, of Fairfax Street, Scarborough weighed 20st 9.5lbs and wore size 24/26 clothing after the birth of her third child, Scarlet, in 2018.

“Scarlet was quite poorly when she was born,” said Rachel. “It took a long time before she was diagnosed as lactose intolerant, and during that time we lived on a lot of takeaways.

"One day, I looked in the mirror and thought to myself ‘I can’t do this anymore’, so I joined Slimming World.

Rachel Smith before and after her weightloss

"As soon as I walked through the doors and got weighed, I knew that was the start of my journey.

"It was a large group and I’m really competitive. I followed the Slimming World plan and I smashed it."

Rachel said that aside from the week of her 30th Birthday when she let her hair down which resulted in a slight gain, she stuck religiously to the diet.

Having originally set herself a target of 12 stone, Rachel continued to follow the plan, achieving a goal weight of 10st 7lb, and a clothes size of 10-12, in just 10 months.

Rachel said her weight loss means she is able to do much more with her children

"The plan is really easy to follow,” said Rachel. “It doesn’t restrict you. Everything is on offer and you don’t feel hungry.”

An exercise regime soon followed: “I started off walking, I used to use buses all the time, and once I’d lost some of the weight I started going to the gym and joined some of the classes there.

"My life has changed massively, I can do more with the kids and I’m a lot more confident in myself.

"I’d say to anyone thinking about losing weight to just go for it – what have you got to lose except the weight?”

Rachel has now become a Slimming World consultant to help others with their weight loss journey

Last year Rachel was approached by Slimming World Team Developer, Amanda Taylor, to start her own class. “She said that she thought I’d be a good consultant as I was so inspirational, “ said Rachel. “It’s amazing, I’m helping people to achieve their dream to lose weight.”