Scarborough woman Sue Collison is wild swimming with her dog every day for charity

Sue and Truffle are wild swimming daily to raise money for charity.

Sue Collison, 57, and her labrador Truffle, 4, are swimming every day in 2022 to help raise money for charity Dogs For Good.

This week, Sue and Truffle are swimming in Scarborough and her 100th swim will be on Sunday April 10, at Children's Corner, which is situated beneath the Spa and Clock Cafe.

Sue came up with the fundraiser idea after Truffle was diagnosed with cancer over Christmas. At the same time, Sue had been struggling with an injury and joint problems, and so was struggling to exercise Truffle.

Sue said: “We needed a healing, positive challenge that would benefit others. I believe in the therapeutic power of dogs. ”.

On New Year's Day 2022, the year long, daily wild swimming challenge began.

“I feel most fully alive when swimming with my dogs and she is a real water dog. Bring on a whole year of chilling swimming, in rivers, lakes, waterfalls, lochs, seas - whatever the weather!

“Cozzie, no wetsuit. We have swum in subzero temperatures, snow flurries, hail and not forgetting the storms of February.”

For the rest of the week, Sue and Truffle hope to do a swim with swimming group The Hub Sea Swimmers, who swim at North Bay. They will also be swimming at North Landing in the hope of swimming with Puffins, and other areas on North York Moors.

Dogs For Good create life changing partnerships between expertly trained dogs and children and adults with autism, physical and learning disabilities and dementia.

Sue, who now lives in Wiltshire, is from Scarborough and still has family living in the town.

Sue said: “The challenge is in memory of my Dad, Brian Collison, who was well known in Scarborough as a businessman and former President of Scarborough Rugby Union Club. He inspired us to embrace the elements wholeheartedly including early morning swims in the North Sea!”