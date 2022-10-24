Scarborough woman takes role as head judge at the Miss Great Britain beauty pageant

The judges and last year's winners

Ms Fawcett said: “Having followed beauty pageants from a young age and written several books on the subject, I was thrilled to be invited to the role of Head Judge of the Miss Great Britain pageant in 2014.

“Friday night's 2022 event attracted over sixty women to the two day event in Leicester, competing for three titles - Miss Great Britain (for ages 18-30), Ms Great Britain (31-45) and Ms Great Britain Classic (45 plus).

“A new record was set when the oldest ever competitor, 72 year old Maureen Lewis, took to the stage in the Classic division.

Sally-Ann Fawcett with Miss Great Britain Amy Mesiak, from South Lanarkshire

“Lanarkshire's Amy Mesiak took the Miss Great Britain title; Charlotte Clemie, originally from Belfast now living in Leeds, became Ms Great Britain, and Kent's Nicoll Moss - a former Butlins Holiday Princess - won the Classic crown.

“Contestants were judged on personal interview, fashion wear, swimwear and evening gown.

“And by a wonderful coincidence, the mum of Saffron Hart, joint pageant director with partner Matt Elliott, competed with me in Miss Scarborough Evening News 1986!”

Ms Great Britain 2020 and Married at First Sight UK star April Banbury with Sally-Ann Fawcett

Ms Great Britain Charlotte Clemie, from Leeds, with Miss World Gibraltar Faith Torres in the centre and Sally-Ann Fawcett, right.