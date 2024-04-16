Sally-Ann Fawcett

The event, held as part of the World AI Creator Awards, will test the skill and ingenuity of creators across the world as they bid to design a women who the judges feel will be the best ambassador for the international artificial intelligence community, in terms of not just beauty, but character, diversity and social media clout.

Ms Fawcett has judged all the major national beauty pageants in the UK, and has been head judge for Miss Great Britain since 2014. She was, she says, fascinated to be approached for this new role.

"It's a unique concept," she said, "and one I have never encountered before. The irony hasn't been lost on me in that beauty contestants used to be unfairly branded as 'artificial' in the old days, and now we have a pageant celebrating that very fact!

"I am looking for a positive role model in my judging, someone relatable yet inspiring, a beautiful girl next door who can be a role model to not just a generation of young women, but to the creator industry as a whole."

Two AI creations - Aitana Lopez and Emily Pelligrini - will join the judging panel with Ms Fawcett - herself a former Miss Scarborough contest and now Britain's only pageant historian - and Andrew Bloch, Lord Alan Sugar's PR adviser.