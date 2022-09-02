Scarborough woman’s ‘lifetime opportunity’ to model in national modelling competition

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Maria Beckwith, 48, has been selected to participate in the national final of the Classic Miss British Isles 2022.

It comes after she won Classic Miss North Yorkshire this year.

Miss Beckwith, who works at Raven Hall Hotel in Ravenscar, said: “It’s an opportunity of a lifetime. I am competing against gorgeous women across the British Isles.

Maria Beckwith, Classic Miss North Yorkshire 2022, will be representing the county at national level.

“I am so excited and can’t wait! It has always been my wish to be on the catwalk and it’s finally come true. I’ve been attending the rehearsals, photoshoots and meeting up with fellow finalists and I’ve learned something new every time, such as the manner on how to walk in such an elegant, poise and charismatic way.

“It’s a dream come true! Whatever happens on the final, I am truly grateful for the opportunity and will remember it for life.”

Miss Beckwith has volunteered for charities in fundraising events. This year she has just completed 100 squats a day for 30 days, as well as planking for three minutes a day for 30 days to support the charity Cancer Research.

Miss British Isles is a series of modelling competitions for women in Britain.

Maria Beckwith became Classic Miss North Yorkshire this year.

Miss Classic British Isles is for women aged 45 and above.