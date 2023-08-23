The 2023 Scarborough Yacht Club Regatta is sponsored by the Leeds Arms and Luna Park with racing over three days from Saturday August 26 to Monday August 28.

More than 30 boats of all sizes are expected to take part, with entries from club members and also visiting yachts from Whitby and Hartlepool.

Alongside the action on the water, there will be a full social programme with activities including prize-givings and a pontoon party, bar Olympics and a wood-fired pizza night.

Scarborough Yacht Club is looking forward to its 2023 summer regatta. picture: SYC.

Vice commodore Tom Hill said: “It’s our main event of the year and everyone looks forward to taking part, whether racing on the water, spectating from the pier or making the most of the fun onshore.

“We’d like to say a big thank you to our sponsors Luna Park and the Leeds Arms pub, as without them it wouldn’t be the event it is.

"All we need now is some sunshine and breeze.”

Scarborough Yacht Club is based in the lighthouse building at the end of the central pier in Scarborough harbour.

For spectators wanting to watch from the pier, the racing will start each day at 10am on Saturday, 11am on Sunday and noon on Monday.

Just after lunchtime on the Monday, boats will be dressed up for a Commodore’s Sail Past and three cheers in South Bay.