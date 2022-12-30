Scarborough YMCA stalwart Susan Richards earns prestigious award for more than 50 years' service
Susan Bean, known professionally as Susan Richards, was awarded the Silver Order of the Red Triangle at the VIP performance of Rapunzel at the YMCA Theatre, Scarborough, by Borough Mayor Cllr Eric Broadbent.
The Silver Order of the Red Triangle is a most prestigious national award that is given to non-YMCA staff members who have consistently volunteered within the YMCA Movement for a significant length of time and/or has had a significant impact of the work of a local YMCA.
It is awarded by the National Council of YMCAs on nomination by a local YMCA.
Sue has been involved with YMCA Scarborough since the mid-1960s.
Her involvement began with her choreographing numerous YMCA Scarborough’s Youth Group shows and pantomimes, where she worked with all ages from 10 upward.
This volunteer role was not only about teaching dances, but it also involved Sue providing advice, guidance, pastoral support and lots of care.
Sue was a board member for many years.
She also chaired the YMCA Theatre Committee and was a leading member of fundraising group, The Friends of the YMCA, which raised thousands of pounds for YMCA Scarborough over the past three decades.
Sue also had her business, The Susan Richards Ballet School, based in the YMCA for many years.
As well as the hire fees brought in from the school, Sue would organise performances each year to raise funds for the YMCA.
These brought in a great deal of money to help YMCA Scarborough keep its doors open.
Thousands of pupils have attended the ballet school over the years and ex-pupils still talk fondly of their time spent with Miss Richards.
Although now retired, Sue is still an active and avid supporter of YMCA Scarborough.
She is true an ambassador to the organisation.
Liam Downey, general manager of the YMCA Theatre, said: “Sue recently turned 80 and for her birthday she put on a birthday celebration show in the YMCA theatre, Susie’s Final Fling.
“Many of her ex-pupils travelled from around the country and some from abroad to appear in the show, a fun and very emotional event, seeing the respect this lady has earned over the years.
"She didn’t want any presents or gifts off anyone but instead asked that donations be given to YMCA Scarborough.
"A fantastic £1,000 was raised.”