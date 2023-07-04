Scarborough youth homelessness charity invites local businesses to join summer campaign

Patrons of this historic city will be encouraged to support the eat drink give campaign by simply enjoying their fantastic foodie favourites at participating restaurants and cafés!

Since launching in 2015, eat drink give has brought together local businesses and Safe and Sound Homes (SASH) to make a very real difference to young people facing homelessness in the area.

The charity is reinvigorating the project this year and encouraging diners and businesses to take part.

The participating restaurants and cafés will be able to choose how they fundraise, either by asking their customers if they would like to add a £1 donation onto their bill, or creating a special dish or drink with a chosen donation included in the price.

From special sweet treats to a charitable extra on your tapas board, there are lots of ways in which people can support this campaign and spread some awareness of this fantastic charity.

Eat drink give enables businesses large and small to tailor their donations to their services and feel part of the community, creating positive change for young people.

Sophie Thorpe, Marketing Coordinator at Ambiente Tapas in York, said: “The benefits of eat drink give are what initially brought Ambiente on board. Knowing that the funds we helped to raise will contribute towards the ongoing costs of assisting vulnerable young people in the local area is very rewarding.”

On average SASH supports over 300 16-25 year olds facing homelessness with a safe place to stay in York, North Yorkshire and East Yorkshire, each year.

The accommodation that the charity provides relies on hosts, who offer their spare room to help. Over the coming year, SASH will have to fundraise approximately £500,000 from the local communities in these areas in order to provide its services to homeless young people.

Join us in creating a buzz around fundraising for this charity, enabling SASH to continue to run its services providing safe and welcoming accommodation to young people, at a time of crisis.

