And YMCA Yorkshire Coast – formerly YMCA Scarborough - is calling on residents to join in.

In the national Sleep Easy event, YMCA Yorkshire Coast join forces with fellow YMCAs across the country to take part in this collective event to raise funds and awareness to help tackle the underlying causes of youth homelessness in Scarborough and the coastal areas.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sleep Easy 2023 will take place in person in YMCA Scarborough in the form of a sleepover in their gymnasium.

YMCA Yorkshire Coast is hosting a 12-hour sleepover in its gymnasium.

Registration is just £6 and that pays for an evening meal, evening entertainment and breakfast in the morning.

Liam Downey, General Manager of YMCA Yorkshire Coast, said: “168 young people are at risk of homelessness every day across England and Wales, and it is no secret that YMCA plays a vital role in preventing this risk from becoming a reality.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Events like Sleep Easy are essential, especially during a time of uncertainty and impossible personal challenges.

"The cost of living crisis has hit everyone differently, but our local community is incredible.

"They adapt and unite to help those most in need.

“We are calling on our community to continue this support for young homeless people struggling right now, to show them that together we care, that we are there for them, and to highlight the overwhelming difference this can make to people’s lives.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The efforts, the awareness and the money raised from Sleep Easy events fills our hearts.

“We have served our community for the past 176 years, and we know that without the support given by YMCA Yorkshire Coast many more young people would face homelessness.

“Please join us for Sleep Easy 2023 by participating, contributing, and nominating others and to share the message that one night can make a

lifetime of difference.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Money brought in has helped YMCA Yorkshire Coast, which works with hundreds of people in the community each year, to provide support, advice,

mentorship and activities for young people.

please visit